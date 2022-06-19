Public speaking, leadership and branding expert, Patience Chisanga-Mayer has launched an executive Public Speaking and Personal Branding Master Class aimed at empowering Entrepreneurs, Executives and Young Professionals in essential communication and branding skills.

In collaboration with The Quorum, Zambia’s first private business club, the class dubbed ‘Executive Public Speaking Master Class 411’ has been designed by Mrs Chisanga-Mayer, a Frankfurt, Germany based Zambian public speaking, leadership and branding expert.

With a global and local perspective, the class offers over 20 skills and resources for its participants and incorporates essential communication and presentation skills, confidence building, social media personal and business branding strategies. The class sparks detailed discussions and explores practical examples, tricks and fundamental principles in both communication, networking and branding.

“The main reason most young professionals don’t grow in their career, and why businesses or organisations are not meeting their visibility and marketing goals is linked to the low standards of excellence in their communication and branding processes. If you can’t step out with confidence, speak with ease and empathize, you cannot inspire confidence and trust among the people around you, in the work place, or amongst your customers ” says Chisanga-Mayer.

And Shivani Vaghela, Head of Marketing at the Quorum said that there is a rising demand for personalised corporate training services for businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs from diverse industries especially in communication and branding in Zambia.

“At the Quorum we believe that if our members or corporate clients are effective communicators or public speakers all the while networking with likeminded people, their voices will be heard and their professional businesses will thrive and they will contribute to the growth of the Zambian economy at large. We want all our clients and prospective clients to have a seat at the table with confidence. That is why when Mrs Patience Chisanga-Mayer approached us with this progressive class, we said yes, as our collaboration feeds into our quest to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses in and outside the country in an exclusive environment that exudes the extraordinary.”

Mrs Chisanga-Mayers’ training services have been inspired by her Toastmasters International journey and is a triple crown, current Public Speaking Champion for Zambia and Malawi, under Toastmasters International as well as a Southern African International Speech, Table Topics and Evaluation Contest Semi Finalist. She is the first Female Zambian, living in Zambia to attain the Distinguished Toastmaster Award under Toastmasters International. The Award is a communication and leadership award that represents the highest level of educational achievement in Toastmasters International.