Saturday, July 9, 2022
General News
Updated:

Further improvement of correctional facilities requires all stakeholders – Matambo

By Chief Editor
Further improvement of correctional facilities requires all stakeholders – Matambo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it has embarked on a program to improve the welfare of inmates through infrastructure development and decongestion of correctional facilities.

Copperbelt province Minister Elisha Matambo says improvement of correctional facilities across the country requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders, said the minister.

Mr Matambo has for this reason implored more stakeholders and the church to continue complementing the efforts of the Government intended at eradicating the challenges the inmates face.

The minister said this when he officiated at this year’s International day of prayer and action for inmates which was commemorated under the theme : ” A physical condition is not a limitation, true kindness breaks the barriers.”

“I want to assure you that any undertakings by well-meaning citizens, organisations, associations and the church are aimed at improving the welfare of the inmates will continue to have the support of the Government,” he said.

Other activities to improve the welfare of inmates by the new dawn government include provision of banker beds, beddings and granting of parole licensed and presidential pardons to inmates who qualify.

And Copperbelt province Regional Commanding officer James Nkoloma explained that the core function of correctional facilities is to reform and rehabilitate inmates to in order for them to become better citizens once reintegrated in to the community.

Mr. Nkoloma said the donation will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges the inmates are facing.

Meanwhile, a number of stakeholders, churches and individuals made a donation of various items which included mattresses, TV sets, washing powder, food staffs, cooking oil among others.

Previous articleCopperbelt Bus and Taxi Owners Reject Online Platform Driven Tax Hire Services

