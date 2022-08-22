Government has engaged community leaders in various compounds of Lusaka to help reach out to residents especially in hostile communities during the 2022 census for population and housing.

Lusaka Province census chairperson Robert Kamalata advised community leaders in hostile areas such Chibolya to help enumerators access the places and collect data.

Mr Kamalata who is also Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary told ZANIS that government recruited some enumerators who understand the communities and know their way about, to carry-out the exercise.

He said some were recruited from such areas and will be able to carry-out the work with ease as they relate well with the community.

He however noted that government has also engaged the police from nearby stations to help access the communities.

In addition, Mr Kamalata appealed for cooperation from residents to ensure collection of quality data.

He further tipped residents to identify enumerators by green reflectors and identification cards bearing the National Registration Numbers (NRC).

Meanwhile, Chembe District Commissioner, Christopher Mwansa has warned those engaged as enumerators in the 2022 Census of Population and Housing against any form of misconduct while on duty.

Mr. Mwansa said the enumerators will be meeting various people from different backgrounds and status in society hence the need to remain professional in their execution of duties.

“The environment you will find yourselves in is different from where some of you come from therefore, you must adjust in the best way possible by not looking down on anyone,” he advised.

Mr. Mwansa said this when he interacted with the enumerators in the district.

Mr. Mwansa urged the enumerators to work hard and ensure they collect credible information that would be used in the planning and budgeting process for the country.

He said he is confident that the enumerators will do a creditable job and called on members of the public to be receptive when enumerators visit their homes to collect data for the 2022 Census.

And Chembe District Census Coordinator, Moses Chilumba has assured the District Commissioner that the team of enumerators underwent a thorough training and were well vested to carry out the task professionally.

“The ten days of training that the enumerators underwent was to prepare them for the huge task they have embarked on and the desired result was achieved through the brilliant performances during the various tests they were subjected to,” Mr. Chilumba explained.

Meanwhile, a Census enumerator, Mwansa Mwelwa has thanked government for giving youths an opportunity to be part of the pioneers of the E-Population Census history in Zambia.

“We thank the government for introducing the electronic automated system which makes it easy to compile and store data on one device unlike those days where paper systems were used with so many risks of losing some data through missing papers,” he said.