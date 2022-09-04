Nkana suffered their first league defeat of the season but defending Zambian league champions Red Arrows stole the spotlight on Sunday when they shot to the top of the FAZ Super League table.

We start at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka where champions Arrows rebounded from Thursdays 1-0 away first loss of the season at Kabwe Warriors with an emphatic 3-0 home win over Kansanshi Dynamos.

Joseph Phiri scored his second goal of the season with Arrows first in the 18th minute.

Veteran James Chamanga put Arrows two-nil up into the break in the 35th minute to score his first of the season.

Chipolopolo midfielder Saddam Yusuf sealed the big home victory with the final goal in the 82nd minute.

Arrows relegate unbeaten promoted side Nchanga Rangers to second place but only on goal difference and are tied on 7 points.

Power Dynamos are third on 6 points.

And at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, Nkana sustained their first loss of the season when their Midlands foes Zanaco stunned them 2-1.

The result saw Zanaco maintain its unbeaten away run on maximum 6 points after kicking off the season with a 1-0 win at Chambeshi in Week 1.

Former Nkana winger Ackim Mumba returned to haunt his form club when he put Zanaco ahead in the 10th minute with a sweet shot on the far post.

Abraham Siankombo then hammered in a fine volley from the edge of the box in the 29th minute.

But Nkana who were without their influential striker Alex Ngonga due to a family matter improved after the break.

Nkana’s only goal came in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot following Zanaco defender Mwila Phiri’s infringement on Nkana striker Tresor Mbangi.

Mbangi’s fellow substitute Diamond Chikwekwe stepped up to converted the penalty and from then on, Nkana pressured but found a much disciplined Zanaco defence very hard to break down.

Nkana are 11th on 4 points, while Zanaco are sixth on 6 points on what is turning out to be a very fluid opening three weeks of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Warriors finished 0-0 in their Kabwe derby against Prison Leopards.

Both sides sit in mid-table on 5 points.