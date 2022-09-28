9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Sports
2022 AFCON Group H Friendly Watch

Here is a wrap of what Zambia’s 2022 AFCON Group H opponents were up to during the September international match window.


=COTE D’IVOIRE

Cote d’Ivoire collected back-to-back wins in France where they kicked off with a 2-1 win over Togo on September 24 at Le Petit-Quevilly.

Seko Fofana put The Elephants ahead in the 60th minute and Franck Kessie converted a penalty eight minutes later.

Karim Dermane scored for Togo in the 85th minute.

On Tuesday, Cote d’Ivoire moved to Amiens where they beat Guinea 3-1.
Ibrahima Sangare, Souleyman Doumbia and Fofana were on target with first half goals for Cote d’Ivoire.

Mouctar Diakhaby scored Guinea’s consolation in the 52nd minute.

=COMOROS

Comoros kicked off their friendly engagements in France on September 22 with a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in Orleans.

They then travelled down to Morocco where they lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in Casablanca.

=LESOTHO

Lesotho did not play any international games during the September window.

Coach Veselin Jelusic instead let his players get competitive match fitness in the league that kicked off on September 17 following a four-month break.

Previous articleHeadphone Music artists Umusepela Chile and Jay Rox collaborate on ‘Black Jesus Part 2’

