The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Chasiya Kazembe a Coordinator at the National Authorising Offie to the European Development Fund, an entrepreneur Mwansa Chitoshi and a Lusaka Lawyer Bwalya Chiti for corruption involving US$800,000.00. Ms. Kazembe, 52, of plot 1576 Meanwood lbex, in Lusaka, has been charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office Contrary to Section 21(1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 and one count of Conspiracy to defraud the Government of the Republic of Zambia contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details in the first count are that, between 30th December 2018 and 30th December 2020 in Lusaka, Kazembe did abuse the authority of her office in the manner she obtained an advantage for Fredson Yamba the former Secretary to the Treasury by allocating him an institutional vehicle for the National Authorising Office which he was not entitled to.

Details in count two is that, Kazembe jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, between 30 June 2018 and 31st December 2019 did conspire to defraud the Government of the Republic of Zambia of US$800,000.00 through the National Authorising Office for the European Development Fund by purchasing an Office building on Plot F/488a/37/0/1, Kabulonga Lusaka at US$5,000,000.00 instead of US$4,200,000.00 matters or transactions that concern the Ministry of Finance, a public body.

Mwansa Chitoshi, 34, an entrepreneur of Sunningdale Flat No. 4 off Chila Road in Lusaka and fomer Project Officer at the Ministry of Health, has been charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21(1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the Government of Zambia contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details in the first count are that Mwansa Chitoshi being a project officer at the Ministry of Health under the Health Systems Strengthening Project (HSSP) funded by the European Union, between 30th June 2018 and 31st December 2019, in Lusaka, did abuse the authority of her office in the manner she obtained information in the course of performing her duties as a project officer and used it to obtain advantage or benefit for herself and others. The National Authorizing Officer was the fund managers for the HSSP Project and in the course of her duties, Chitoshi came across information that the National Authorizing Office was looking for a building to purchase for office space. Chitoshi found a building which was on sale and became an agent in the transaction between the National Authorizing Office and the vendor.

Details in the second count are that Mwansa Chitoshi, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons, between 30th June 2018 and 31st December 2019 in Lusaka, did conspire to defraud the Government of the Republic of Zambia of US$800,000.00 through the National Authorising Office for the European Development Fund by facilitating the sale of property on Plot F/488a/37/0/1, Kabulonga, Lusaka on behalf of the vendor at USS 5,000,000.00 instead of US$4,200,000.00 which was the vendor’s sale price. Matters or transactions that concern the Ministry of Finance, a public body.

Details in the third count are that Mwansa Chitoshi, between 30th June 2018 and 30th June 2020, in Lusaka, by false pretences and with intent to defraud, did obtain US$250,000.00 from the vendor of the property on Plot F/488a/37/0/1 bought by the National Authorizing Office, on pretences that the said amount was to be paid

as Property Transfer Tax when in fact not.

Mr. Bwalya Chiti, 68, a Lusaka Lawyer of SOB Sable Road Kabulonga, Lusaka, has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the Government of Zambia contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and one count of Impersonating an Advocate of the High Court contrary to Section 44 (b) of the Laws of Zambia.

Details in count one is that Bwalya Chiti jointly and whilst acting together with other persons, between 30th June 2018 and 31st December 2019, in Lusaka, did conspire to defraud the Govemment of the Republic of Zambia of US$800,000.00 through the National Authorizing Office for the European Development Fund by facilitating the sale of property on Plot F/488a/37/0/1, Kabulonga, Lusaka at US$5,000,000.00 instead of US$4,200,000.00. Chiti was contracted by Chitoshi for representation during the transaction of the sale of the said property.

Details in count two are that between 1st January 2019 and 31st December 2019, in Lusaka, Bwalya Chiti, knowingly that he did not have a valid Practising Licence at the time, did pretend to be an advocate of the High Court when in fact not. Kazembe, Chitoshi and Chiti have been released on bond and will appear in court soon.