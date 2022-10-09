9.5 C
President Hichilema determined to fostering unity in the country

By Support Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has committed to unifying the country to actualize the goals of the visionary leaders who fought for Zambia’s independence.

The President says his administration is determined to honouring the peace efforts of the fallen heroes who risked their lives meeting under the Samu Lya Moomba tree in Monze strategizing on delivering the country from colonial rule.

The President was speaking in Monze today when he graced the Samu lya Moomba traditional ceremony of Tonga – Ila people of Chief Choongo in Southern province.

President Hichilema has since pledged to maintain the unifying spirit of the event which the country’s forefathers recognized as a pre – requisite to national development.

The Head of State highlighted government’s commitment to implement projects aimed at bettering the lives of the Zambians as envisioned by the country’s freedom fighters.

Mr Hichilema has since assured the people of Monze that government will complete the construction of the Monze – Niko road whose works have stalled over the years.

And speaking earlier, Chief Choongo who spoke through a representative, appealed to government to consider constructing a university in Monze that will be biased towards livestock and agricultural trainings.

He said livestock farming is main economic activity for the people of Monze and Southern province as a whole hence the need to have a university in the region.

Meanwhile Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for becoming the first President to recognize the role Samu lya Moomba played in the country’s political history.

And Minister of Tourism, Ronald Sikumba said his ministry will continue marketing the ceremony domestically and internationally.

