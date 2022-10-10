The Football Association of Zambia has issued a statement on Chipolopolo Zambia captain Enock Mwepu’s retirement announced today by his club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

10TH October 2022

FAZ URGES CALM ON MWEPU SITUATION

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has received with profound shock and devastation news that Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says the Association will wait to hear from the player and medics on the next step.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that Mwepu will no longer be able to play football on the advice of medics. We have kept tabs on his condition since he was admitted to hospital in Mali and airlifted to London and had hoped for better news,” Kamanga says.

“While it is too soon to talk about the next step, we will walk with him throughout this journey and wish him full recovery. We urge everyone to keep Mwepu and his family in prayers as he recovers from this condition.”

Kamanga adds: “This being a medical diagnosis leaves us with little else to say but only wish our skipper all the best throughout this process.”

The FAZ chief says, “I have since spoken to the player who advises that be left alone in the meantime to digest in privacy what has just happened. We however remain at his full disposal for him and his family in this dark moment. Should need for further information arise the player and agent will liaise with FAZ with the interests of the player being of utmost importance.”

Brighton Hove& Albion Head of Medicine and Performance, Adam Brett revealed that Mwepu was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition which can worsen with time and puts the players at high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event.

Mwepu has been admitted in a London hospital since being airlifted from Bamako on September 25 for further medical tests.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER