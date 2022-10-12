Zambia will face Angola in Friday’s 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals at the ongoing tournament Eswatini is hosting from October 7-16.

Angola beat Seychelles a whopping 8-1 to seal their place as the best group stage runners-up.

They join Zambia, South Africa and defending champions Mozambique who are through to the semifinals after winning Group A, B and C respectively.

Angola emphatic win also denied hosts Eswatini hopes of that lone second best semifinal spot thanks to their superior goal difference.

Friday’s meeting will be a repeat of the 2020 third place playoff that saw Angola beat Zambia 2-1.

South Africa and Mozambique are also in action this Friday.

The Eswatini tournament is the first COSAFA U20 Cup since 2020 that took a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the two teams that will advance to the 2022 COSAFA Cup final will represent the Southern African zone at the 2023 U20 AFCON in Egypt.