Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Angola Face Zambia in 2022 COSAFA U20 Semifinals

Zambia will face Angola in Friday’s 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals at the ongoing tournament Eswatini is hosting from October 7-16.

Angola beat Seychelles a whopping 8-1 to seal their place as the best group stage runners-up.

They join Zambia, South Africa and defending champions Mozambique who are through to the semifinals after winning Group A, B and C respectively.

Angola emphatic win also denied hosts Eswatini hopes of that lone second best semifinal spot thanks to their superior goal difference.

Friday’s meeting will be a repeat of the 2020 third place playoff that saw Angola beat Zambia 2-1.

South Africa and Mozambique are also in action this Friday.

The Eswatini tournament is the first COSAFA U20 Cup since 2020 that took a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the two teams that will advance to the 2022 COSAFA Cup final will represent the Southern African zone at the 2023 U20 AFCON in Egypt.

Previous articleACC Clarifies that It Has Not Shut Down nor Taken Over SAVENDA Group of Companies

