9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 11, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Kanchibiya district is the best in the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund – Nkombo

By Chief Editor
55 views
1
Rural News Kanchibiya district is the best in the implementation of the Constituency...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has commended Kanchibiya District for being the best in the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Nkombo says Kanchibiya district is on the map so far following the CDF guidelines. He has therefore emplored officers to continue to effectively utilise the CDF in a balanced and equitable manner as well as to continue attracting investment now, that are poised to grow economically.

The minister said this on Friday during a Heads of Departments meeting in the Kanchibiya council chamber in the Kanchibiya District.

“The Central Business District (CBD) for Kanchibiya will be established at Chalabesa following an agreement between the people and the local leaders including the chiefs while the other site at Chalabesa turn-off will remain as a commercial area,” he told the meeting.

The construction of the civic centre, the Police Post and the Radio station projects under CDF will relieve the government on huge costs it incurs on rentals for offices.

Meanwhile, Kanchibiya area lawmaker Sunday Chanda said the progress recorded in the area is because of teamwork spirit among the officers and the local people in the area.

Attributing the development to the cooperation among officers and the local people, Mr Chanda said it has been the resolve of the community to work together and leave politics aside.

“Both officers and the local people have put politics aside and ready to work together in a bid to bring development,” he said.

The area MP further assured the Minister and his entourage of more support to the government in it’s developmental agenda.

Mr. Nkombo later led his delegation to meet the traditional leaders before heading for the groundbreaking ceremony of three CDF projects namely civic centre,police station and a radio station.

And Speaking on behalf of the chiefs in the district ,Chief Kabinga thanked the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for the great achievements recorded in just one year plus.

Chief Kabinga says the recruitment of teacher and health workers among others has demonstrated the government’s efforts in improving people’s lives.

The Traditional leader also highlighted a number of challenges such the road from Luchembe through to Zampam plantation and the road from Chief Mpepo to Kabinga chiefdom which needs urgent attention.

“As Chiefs we are the custodian of the land hence chiefs should be consulted in matters of land,” the Chief said.

The Minister is accompanied by Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule ,Muchinga Province Assistant Secretary Chiwele Kondomone were among other top government officials who accompanied the minister.

Previous articleA former Dancer in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts for defrauding the Government of over K120, 000
Next articleDecisions on Forest 27 to be legal and logical – Anthony Bwalya

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Lusaka Serves Up Zanaco vs Zesco , Perry vs Masauso Saturday Football Feast

Lusaka stages two Super Saturday fixtures that will have fans of domestic football fans in the capital frustrated about...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Girls empowered with 70 solar lights

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Committee (NGOCC) has donated solar-powered lights costing over K70, 000 to 40 girls of Mpanshya Chiefdom in Rufunsa District...
Read more

Under-age drinking on rise in Chinsali

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The rampant increase of under-age alcohol drinking has raised concerns among residents in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province. Kelvin Mwenya, a concerned resident of Kabuta...
Read more

Kaputa resident jailed for impersonating Chief

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The Kaputa Magistrate Court has sentenced a 64 year old man of Mukupa Katandula chiefdom in Kaputa district to 18 months imprisonment with...
Read more

Make your own desks, Kabompo schools told

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Kabompo District Commissioner, Hubert Chinyanga, has encouraged schools in the area to embark on desk production in order to address the deficit of desks. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.