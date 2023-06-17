President Hakainde Hichilema has saluted Chipolopolo for qualifying to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast.

Zambia on Saturday secured Africa Cup qualification for the first time since 2015 after thumping Ivory Coast 3-0 in Ndola on day-five of the qualifying campaign.

Coach Avram Grant’s side qualifies to the Africa Cup with a game to spare in Group H.

President Hichilema described Zambia’s qualification as a good moment.

“Congratulations to Chipolopolo senior football team for qualifying to the Afcon 2023 after beating Ivory Coast this afternoon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.Eci cabota nobantu,” the Head of State posted on his Facebook page.

Chipolopolo top Group H with 12 points from five matches.

Saturday’s big win at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was Zambia’s fourth consecutive victory in Group H.