In adherence to the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, SADC is set to launch an Election Observer Mission (SEOM) in the Republic of Zimbabwe from August 17th to August 31st, 2023. The mission is aimed at ensuring transparency, credibility, and fairness in Zimbabwe’s upcoming elections on August 23rd, 2023.

As part of its commitment to promoting democratic values and transparent electoral processes within the region, SADC has designated the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security, to oversee the deployment of the Election Observer Mission.

The announcement comes in conjunction with Zimbabwe’s hosting of its election and coincides with the upcoming SADC Summit scheduled for August 17th, 2023, to be held in Angola. During this summit, Zimbabwe assumes the Chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation.

With a focus on ensuring a comprehensive and impartial observation process, SADC has selected Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba as the Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to Zimbabwe.

Dr. Mumba’s nomination is a testament to the confidence placed in him by the Zambian people and the SADC community. His extensive history of serving in various senior roles underscores his capacity to contribute meaningfully to the electoral observation process.