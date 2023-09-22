United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Dennis Zulu of Zambia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jamaica, with the host Government’s approval. Mr. Zulu will also be responsible for coordinating UN work in the Bahamas, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos and Cayman Islands.

Mr. Zulu has more than 20 years of experience in development work, the private sector and academia. Prior to taking up his appointment as Resident Coordinator, he served as Director of International Labour Organization (ILO) Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean. There, he led efforts to provide programmatic support and guidance to ILO constituents in identifying and addressing their country Decent Work priorities.

He also directed the formulation, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting of the substantive work programmes of the Decent Work Team. His work helped policy development through the promotion of the Decent Work Agenda dimension to social, economic and environmental policymakers and other stakeholders.

Mr. Zulu also served as UN Resident Coordinator a.i. for Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Aruba and Curaçao from March 2022 to June 2023. He has also served as ILO Director for English Speaking West Africa and Representative to the Economic Commission for West African States (ECOWAS), based in Nigeria, from 2015 to 2019.

Mr. Zulu holds a master’s degree in business administration from Mzumbe University, United Republic of Tanzania, a post-graduate diploma from Stellenbosch University of South Africa and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Zambia.