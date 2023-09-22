Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba has flagged off activities to mark the observance of the tourism week which runs from the 21 to 27 September, 2023.

Mr. Sikumba led members of staff from the Ministry of Tourism, Lusaka National Museum and the Zambia Tourism Agency in cleaning the premises around the Lusaka Museum and planting trees.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the cleaning exercise today, Mr. Sikumba said the cleaning activity was meant to increase the visibility of museums in the country.

He noted that museums play an important role in preserving the country’s national heritage and culture.

The Minister implored members of the public to visit museums and the embassy park so as to appreciate the country’s rich history.

Mr. Sikumba however bemoaned that locals do not frequently visit national heritage sites that the country is endowed with.He stated that it is important for locals to take interest in visiting museums, national heritage sites and national parks.

Mr. Sikumba cited the embassy park as one the sites that people should visit and appreciate the history behind the lives of the former President’s.

He added that the Ministry of Tourism will work closely with the national heritage in beautifying the embassy park. Mr. Sikumba said the embassy park should be a spot where people can visit and enjoy the recreation.