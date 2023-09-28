A head-on collision between two heavy trucks resulted in a fiery inferno that claimed the lives of two individuals in Katuba, Mkushi District, Central Province. The incident, which occurred recently, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Provincial Police Commissioner Roy Kanshimba confirmed the gruesome accident and provided details on the harrowing incident. According to Mr. Kanshimba, the two victims were trapped in their respective vehicles as they were engulfed by flames.

The catastrophic event unfolded when a Scania truck, laden with Sulphur, collided head-on with a Howo truck transporting copper concentrate. The force of the impact was so severe that both vehicles burst into flames almost instantaneously.

Tragically, the driver of the Scania truck, whose identity has yet to be established, was accompanied by a female passenger who lost her life in the blaze, burning beyond recognition. The passenger, identified as Precious Nyanga, miraculously survived the initial collision but sustained multiple injuries. She is currently receiving medical care at Mkushi district hospital.

The Howo truck, registered under T548 ECT and coupled with trailer 826 Eb, was helmed by a 40-year-old Tanzanian national named Peter Mukwaba. His passenger met a similarly horrific fate, succumbing to the intense flames. The identity of the deceased passenger remains undisclosed at this time.

Mkushi District Commissioner Jonathan Kapungwe paid a visit to the accident scene and expressed deep concern over the surge in road accidents within the district. The incident has prompted renewed calls for enhanced road safety measures and awareness campaigns to prevent further tragedies on the local roads.

The collision and subsequent blaze not only claim lives but serve as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of accidents on our highways. As the community mourns the loss of two lives, there is an urgent need for all road users to exercise caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent such heart-wrenching incidents in the future.