In a case that has captured the nation’s attention, former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu, is scheduled to appear in court at the Lusaka Magistrate Court Complex on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 09:00hrs. The court appearance stems from a series of events dating back to September 2021, involving allegations of financial impropriety and property disputes.

The incident at the heart of this legal drama revolves around Catherine Banda, the niece of Zambia’s former President. Ms. Banda was entrusted with the safekeeping of $400,000 but later claimed to have given $300,000 of this amount to Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter, Fuhana Patel. This transaction led to a subsequent complaint to the police by Phiri and Patel regarding the alleged theft of their vehicles and property.

Mama Esther Lungu entered the picture in August 2022 when she requested the return of her funds from Catherine Banda. However, investigations revealed that the money had already changed hands, having been surrendered to Elizabeth Phiri and Fuhana Patel. Family meetings aimed at resolving the issue disclosed that the duo had utilized the funds to acquire the same property in question.

In an effort to reach an agreement, the involved parties decided that Elizabeth Phiri and Fuhana Patel would relinquish the certificate of title for the disputed property (stand number S/Lusaka/SLN 0003/2977, located in Libala South Water Works Area) and three motor vehicles—a Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number BAV 5282, a Toyota Allex with registration number BAV 3986, and a Toyota Runx, also registered as BAV 3986—to compensate for the money.

In accordance with the agreement, Phiri and Patel voluntarily handed over the property and vehicles to the former President’s residence.

However, events took an unexpected turn in May 2023, when Mama Esther Lungu expressed surprise and dismay that a matter she believed had been resolved through civil means was now under police investigation. Reports surfaced of heavily armed police officers accompanied by anti-riot vehicles storming the former President’s residence, demanding to conduct a search of the premises.

The incident involving Mama Esther Lungu, the disputed $400,000, and the subsequent developments have generated widespread interest and intrigue throughout Zambia. As investigations continue, the nation watches with bated breath, awaiting the resolution of this complex and high-profile case.

The charges against those involved include allegations of theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a property certificate in Lusaka, and possession of property suspected to be linked to criminal activities. The upcoming court appearance promises to shed further light on this compelling legal saga that has gripped the nation’s attention.