Zambia’s extensive reliance on fuel is unmistakably evident, with vehicles traversing the nation’s bustling roads day in and day out. However, Zambia lacks domestic crude oil production, making it reliant on imports from the Middle East and Europe, which enter through the port in neighboring Tanzania. Distributing fuel throughout the nation is a costly and time-consuming endeavor, primarily relying on road transportation. Fortunately, a transformative solution is on the horizon in the form of a new fuel pipeline currently under construction in Muchinga province’s Mpika town.

The aging Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) pipeline, erected in 1968, is poised to supply 6.5 million liters of fuel to the forthcoming depot in Muchinga, as per Zambian officials. Davison Thawete, the Managing Director of TAZAMA, expressed the implications of this construction, stating, “The consequence of that [construction] now is that all the fuel required to be delivered to the northern province, Muchinga province, Luapula province, will be picked up from here.”

The TAZAMA pipeline has been instrumental in transporting raw crude oil material for refining from the Port of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania to Zambia’s Ndola town for several decades. Comparatively, the new facility is slated to feature advanced specifications, as highlighted by Zambian authorities. A pivotal meeting between Tanzanian and Zambian officials in July revolved around this new project and the security concerns surrounding the TAZAMA pipeline, especially related to vandalism.

Zambia’s Minister of Defense Ambrose Lufuma articulated these concerns during the meetings, stating, “There have been security concerns, as the pipeline passes through communities in both countries. Previously, the pipeline was transporting commingled (oil) products, but now it has been upgraded to finished products, hence the need for further security.”

The new project is expected to be finalized by November this year, with the primary aim of bolstering fuel distribution across the nation, according to Zambian authorities. Currently, Zambia consumes slightly over 1 million liters of fuel per day, with the cost of a liter of diesel in the capital Lusaka hovering around $1.07 (€1.01), a rate that many find challenging to afford. These elevated fuel prices are often attributed to the expenses incurred in road transportation and distribution, particularly in the northern regions of the country.

Zambia is resolute in its long-term objective of stabilizing diesel supply and maintaining favorable pump prices. The ongoing construction project has instilled hope in residents of regions like Muchinga, Luapula, and other northern provinces, where changes are eagerly anticipated.

Johnstone Chikwanda, an energy expert, underscored the significance of the new project in making fuel more affordable for Zambians, stating, “It is going to help, because it means it will cut back on the time spent on transporting the fuel into Muchinga province, which could also feed other adjacent provinces.”

The Zambia Energy Regulation Board is optimistic that the new facility will lead to better protection of road infrastructure. Reynolds Bowa, the Chairman of Zambia’s Energy Regulation Board (ERB), emphasized the advantages of pipeline distribution, stating, “Instead of running around the whole country with trucks, fuel will be distributed by pipelines. It will save us money, wear and tear on the roads, and the price of the product will be cheaper.”

Chikwanda expects the Zambian government to expedite similar projects across the country to enhance the safety of fuel transportation. He remarked, “As you know, the road carnage, we have a lot of congestion on our roads and these tankers have been exploding, the accidents have been a lot, and so transporting fuel by pipeline is an encouraged practice globally, it is cheaper, and it is safer.”

Moreover, the government has disclosed that the pipeline will open avenues for TAZAMA to export fuel to mineral-rich towns in Congo, as well as to Rwanda and Burundi.

In conclusion, Zambia’s imminent fuel pipeline project stands to revolutionize the nation’s energy landscape, promising reduced costs and more efficient distribution. As it nears completion, hopes are high that it will alleviate the financial burden of fuel on ordinary Zambians while ensuring the safety and sustainability of fuel transportation. Furthermore, the prospect of fuel exports to neighboring countries holds the promise of economic opportunities on the horizon.