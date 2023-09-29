Zambia Airways has marked a historic moment in the country’s aviation history with the acquisition of its first-ever locally registered Boeing 737-800NG Aircraft. The national carrier’s latest addition underscores its commitment to sustainable growth and increased connectivity.

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali unveiled the milestone during an inspection of the aircraft at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka. The aircraft is expected to pave the way for Zambia Airways to expand its services by introducing scheduled flights to all the capital cities within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. However, this will commence once all the necessary registration processes are completed.

Minister Tayali expressed his admiration for Zambia Airways’ dedication to sustainability and growth in the aviation sector. He lauded the addition of the new Boeing 737-800NG Aircraft as a crucial step in enhancing both domestic and international connectivity.

The unveiling ceremony at KKIA was attended by several dignitaries, including Mrs. Irene Tembo, a ZACL Board Representative, and Zambia Airports Corporation Limited’s Acting Managing Director, Cosam Ngoma.

Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer Abiy Jiru highlighted that the new aircraft will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the airline continues to uphold stringent quality standards while expanding its flight offerings at competitive prices in the market. This development aligns with Zambia Airways’ vision of delivering top-notch service to passengers.

Cosam Ngoma, Acting Managing Director of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited, affirmed the corporation’s unwavering commitment to collaborate with airlines and support their endeavors to provide efficient and reliable air travel services.