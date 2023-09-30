President Hakainde Hichilema presided over the graduation ceremony of 1,017 recruits who have officially become officers in the Zambia Correctional Services. The event unfolded at the Nyango Correctional Training School in Kaoma District, Western Province, where a record-breaking number of officers completed their training.

This marks the largest cohort of officers ever employed in the history of the Zambia Correctional Services.Among the graduates, there were 518 males and 499 females, highlighting the inclusivity and gender balance in the recruitment process.

The day, however, was not without its challenges, as eight individuals were unable to complete their training due to various circumstances. Despite this setback, the focus remains on the dedication and potential of the officers who successfully completed their training, and they were urged to serve with diligence and effectiveness in their respective roles.

President Hichilema, addressing the gathering, underscored the significance of the occasion, highlighting the ever-growing demand for employment opportunities among Zambia’s youth. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering on its promise of creating jobs and fostering business prospects for all citizens.

During the ceremony, the new officers were called upon to join in the conscientious and responsible rehabilitation of those under their care. Additionally, President Hichilema encouraged the leadership of the Zambia Correctional Services to continue promoting a culture of hard work and dedication among their ranks.

President Hichilema urged the nation’s defense and security forces to engage in economic development activities during times of peace, harnessing their skills and resources for the benefit of the nation.

The president expressed his gratitude to the parents, guardians, and families of the new officers for their unwavering support, recognizing the integral role they played in the success of these graduates.