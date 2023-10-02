In a momentous and spiritually uplifting gathering, the Catholic faithful congregated at the Cathedral of St. Theresa in Livingstone Sunday morning to commemorate the Granite Jubilee of the Catholic Diocese of Livingstone. The occasion was graced by the presence of His Lordship, the Right Reverend Valentine Kalumba, Bishop of Livingstone, who delivered an inspiring homily.

The Granite Jubilee marks a significant milestone in the history of the Catholic Diocese of Livingstone, symbolizing 90 years of unwavering faith, hope, and love within the community. Since its establishment in 1933, the diocese has grown to become a beacon of unity and peace, embracing the core values of the Catholic faith.

During the celebratory Mass, Bishop Valentine Kalumba emphasized the pivotal role that the Diocese of Livingstone has played in fostering unity and peace within its community since its inception. He spoke of the Diocese as a shining example of faith and resilience, standing strong for nine decades.

The atmosphere at the Cathedral of St. Theresa was charged with joy and reverence as the Catholic faithful joined in worship, celebrating this remarkable milestone. The vibrant songs of worship echoed through the air, lifting the spirits of all in attendance. The Mass was a colorful display of faith and devotion, encapsulating the spirit of the Granite Jubilee.

In his congratulatory message, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Diocese of Livingstone for reaching this momentous Granite Jubilee. He commended the Diocese for its enduring commitment to faith and its role as a source of inspiration, hope, and unity within the community.

The President, who attended the celebration, joined in the worship, echoing the sentiments of unity and love that permeated the gathering. He extended his best wishes to the Diocese and its faithful members, emphasizing the importance of faith-based institutions in promoting harmony and spiritual growth in the nation.