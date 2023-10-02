In a compelling and impactful message, a consortium of Civil Society Organizations has delivered a resounding warning to Former President Edgar Lungu, cautioning him about the severe political and economic repercussions that may await should he choose to re-enter active politics.

During a joint media briefing that captured the attention of the nation, Operation Young Vote’s Executive Director, Guess Nyirenda, minced no words in conveying the consortium’s message. Nyirenda firmly stated, “Mr. Lungu should not cry foul if he is bruised by his opponents.” This straightforward remark underscored the gravity of the situation, setting the stage for a crucial discussion about Lungu’s potential return to the political arena.

Nyirenda went on to emphasize that the conduct of the former head of state has already begun to cast shadows over the credibility of the Patriotic Front, the political party to which Lungu belongs. Members of the party are anxiously awaiting his decision regarding its leadership, further adding to the complexity of the political landscape.

Civil Rights Activist Maiko Zulu, known for his staunch advocacy for justice and accountability, added his voice to the growing chorus of concern. He expressed that Mr. Lungu’s behavior in recent times is causing significant damage to the image of the office held by the former sixth Republican president. Zulu’s remarks served as a poignant reminder of the high standards of conduct expected from individuals who have occupied such esteemed positions in the past.

Meanwhile, Richwell Mulwani, the Executive Director of the Anti Voter Apathy Project, highlighted the broader implications of Lungu’s political involvement. Mulwani voiced his unease, stating that it is indeed disconcerting to witness the former president becoming increasingly entangled in political matters once again. His comments further fueled the ongoing discussion about the potential impact of Lungu’s actions on the nation’s political landscape.

As this warning from prominent figures in civil society reverberates across the nation, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Edgar Lungu’s deliberations regarding his political future within the Patriotic Front. The complex interplay of politics, credibility, and image remains at the forefront of this unfolding narrative, with implications that stretch beyond party lines and into the heart of Zambia’s political discourse.