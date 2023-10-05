Shepolopolo Zambia starts the defence of their maiden COSAFA Women Cup title with a tricky match against Mozambique on Thursday afternoon at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

Zambia and Mozambique faceoff in the 15h30 kick off Group B encounter.

Shepolopolo defender Lushomo Mweemba is confident ahead of the match against Mozambique.

“This game is a must win because we are defending champions and everyone expects to win,” Mweemba said.

Zambia’s second Group B match will be against Angola on October 8.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side will conclude Group B action on 10 October against Comoros.