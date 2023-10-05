Zambia coach Avram Grant has unveiled his 25-member squad for this month’s international friendly matches against Egypt and Uganda.

FAZ has lined up friendly matches against Egypt and Uganda on October 12 and 17 respectively.

Injured duo of Lameck Banda (Lecce) and Frankie Musonda (Ayr United) are out of the games.

Grant has welcomed back striker Fashion Sakala, who missed the final Africa Cup qualifier in Comoros last month, due to a suspension.

Zambia is preparing for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November where they play Congo Brazzaville and Niger.

Chipolopolo are further building up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that will be played in Ivory Coast in January.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Francis Mwansa (Green Buffaloes), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zephaniah Phiri (Prison Leopards), Stoppila Sunzu (Jinan Xingzhou-China), Gift Mphande (Hapoel Lishon Lezion-Israel), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Roderick Kabwe (Zakho Sports Club-Iraq), John Chishimba (Zesco United),

(MIDFIELDERS)

Kelvin Kapumbu, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov-Czech), Kings Kangwa (Crzena Zvezda-Serbia), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Emmanuel Banda (Rijeka-Croatia), Rally Bwalya (Sekhukhune-RSA), Lubambo Musonda (Silkeborg IF-Denamrk), Edward Chilufya (Hacken-Sweden), Fashion Sakala (Club Al Fayha-Saudi Arabia)

(STRIKERS)

Francisco Mwepu (Atletico Sanluqueno-Spain), Evans Kangwa (Quingdao Hainiu-China), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Moyela Libamba (Forest Rangers)