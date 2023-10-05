Government Commits to Addressing Teacher Shortage on World Teachers’ Day

On the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, President Hakainde Hichilema extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation’s educators, affirming the government’s unwavering commitment to improving their working conditions and increasing their numbers across all sectors. He emphasized the critical role of education as an equalizer and an inheritance, encouraging teachers to take pride in their noble profession.

In line with this commitment, the government continues to address the issue of teacher shortages in the country. Shangombo District Commissioner, Mubita Siyamana, expressed this commitment during the Teachers’ Day commemorations held at Shangombo Secondary School.

Mr. Siyamana pointed out that the New Dawn Government has taken significant steps to address teacher shortages, as evidenced by the recent employment of 30,000 teachers. Furthermore, he announced that the government is actively addressing the ongoing shortage by employing an additional 4,500 teachers this year alone, as indicated in the 2024 national budget presented on Friday.

“This is an indication of the government’s commitment to address workforce shortages and deployment in the district as well as the country at large,” he stated.

The District Commissioner also highlighted the positive impact of the government’s increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). This initiative has led to the construction of permanent school infrastructure, the provision of water points, and the supply of school desks, ultimately transforming the educational landscape in the district.

Mr. Siyamana called on teachers to maintain professionalism and uphold ethical standards in their field, emphasizing the importance of quality education in every part of Zambia.

Joy Hakabwandi, the District Education Board Secretary, expressed joy on this year’s Teachers’ Day, emphasizing that the government has fulfilled its promise to employ more teachers. He stressed that this commitment would enhance the delivery of quality education, even in rural areas.

Hakabwandi commended the teachers in Shangombo District, acknowledging their dedication in a region where resources are limited. Despite the challenges, these teachers have chosen to remain and provide quality education to every learner.

He emphasized the government’s goal to provide the same quality of education to every Zambian learner and expressed gratitude for the employment of additional teachers.

This year’s Teachers’ Day is celebrated under the theme: ‘The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.’ It serves as a reminder of the invaluable role that teachers play in shaping the future of the nation and the importance of addressing teacher shortages to ensure quality education for all.