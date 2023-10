Solwezi outfits Kansanshi Foundation have scooped the 2023 Copperbelt Netball League with 20 points.

Kansanshi beat Ndola Stars 38-13 in their final match at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Community Queens finished runners up with 16 points following a 24-20 win over Kitwe Rifles.

Kitwe Rifle emerged third in the league followed by Chiwenzi and Ndola Stars in that order.

Kopala Queen finished bottom of the league.