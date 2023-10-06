Vice President Mutale Nalumango Addresses Concerns in National Assembly

In a recent session of the National Assembly, Vice President Mutale Nalumango addressed concerns surrounding the allocation of the 2023 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and dismissed allegations of partisan distribution. The Vice President emphasized that the government’s allocation of CDF funds was not based on political affiliations but rather on the utilization rates within constituencies.

Responding to a question posed by Bwacha Member of Parliament Sydney Mushanga, who inquired about the perceived preferential treatment of constituencies held by United Party for National Development (UPND) MPs, Vice President Nalumango clarified the government’s stance.

Mrs. Nalumango asserted that the speed at which CDF funds are released is directly linked to the utilization rates within individual constituencies. CDF money, she explained, is disbursed in accordance with how efficiently and effectively the funds allocated for various projects are being utilized.

Expressing her concern, the Vice President noted that constituencies failing to efficiently use the money allocated to them have a detrimental impact on others that are diligently implementing projects in a timely manner. This approach, she emphasized, was designed to promote transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilization of public funds.

Furthermore, Vice President Nalumango urged Members of Parliament to work collaboratively and ensure that allocated funds are utilized promptly. By doing so, she explained, the government could release the next round of CDF funds to all constituencies simultaneously, regardless of their political affiliation.