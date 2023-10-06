President Hakainde Hichilema says government wants to introduce an agriculture credit facility to supplement the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to enhance productivity.

President Hichilema notes that FISP is not adequate to address the needs of the small scale farmers in the country.

He said this when he met Central Province chiefs in Chibombo District where he is scheduled to commission Chitanda Lumamba Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church mini hospital.

He observed that Zambia has fertile land to increase the production capacity can which can be done through the introduction of a credit facility.

The Head of State also stresses the need for irrigation stating that the government explore ways to encourage irrigation among individual farmers.

And the Head of State has called for partnership in all aspects of development because growth can only be achieved with strong partnerships.

He has commended Keembe Member of Parliament, Princess Kasune , for working with the Fountain of Life Africa and the local traditional leadership to construct the mini hospital in the area.

President Hichilema said government would send health workers to the health facility which will be run by the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in order to improve health care services.

“These are the types of partnerships we want to serve the people in the chiefdoms. We want government to work with other partners and chiefs to develop the grassroots especially with the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” he noted.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has advised chiefs to seek amicable solutions to succession disputes as opposed to taking each other to court.

The Head of State stressed that they should consult other traditional leaders who can help explain the process of succession to resolve the differences.

President Hichilema further stated that government will not sideline any traditional leader in its developmental agenda especially with the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“This is because chiefs as custodians of the people understand the developmental needs of the people at grassroot level,” he said.

President Hichilema arrived at Chitanda Lumamba hospital grounds at 10:40 hours and was received by Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Local Government Garry Nkhomba and Central Province Minister Princess Kasune , senior government and UPND party officials.

He is scheduled to fly back to Lusaka soon after commissioning the mini hospital.