Zambia on Saturday begins the 2024 Colombia FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a home match against DR Congo in Lusaka.

Zambia and Congo clash in the second round, first leg qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Young Shepolopolo coach Charles Haalubono has named his final 18-member squad for this match.

Haalubono believes in his squad to deliver victory against the Congolese.

“We have prepared well and as usual, we train to win so we are prepared for the game. We have a good pool of players; it’s just up to them to prove themselves. The players are good and are ready,” Haalubono said in a pre-match comment.

He added: “I like the pressure because it motivates me and it also motivates our players because that is what everyone is thinking of. If our seniors can do it, we can also do it and we are taking that as a positive.

The second leg is set for Kinshasa next weekend.

ZAMBI FINAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Chitete Munsaka (Elite Ladies), Christine Hosolo (Indeni Roses)

DEFENDERS

Luty Kamanga, Melissa Mataba (both YASA), Roydah Ng’andu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Jane Mulenga (Indeni Roses), Martha Banda, Monica Mutisa (both Green Buffaloes), Tionge Sambo (ZANACO Ladies)

MIDFIELDERS

Tisilile Lungu (ZANACO Ladies), Shelly Masumo (Trident Queens), Lucy Kajiya, Lubasi Pumulo (both Green Buffaloes)

STRIKERS

Mercy Chipasula (Kamfinsa Police Blue Eagles), Esnart Mukubwe (Red Arrows), Mary Mbewe (Zesco Ndola Girls), Lydia Shamalima, Elizabeth Mwale (both ZISD)