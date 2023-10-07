President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday commissioned the Chitanda Lumamba Hospital in Chiyuni, Chibombo District, Central Province.This achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Fountain of Hope Africa, the Seventh Day Adventist Church, and local leadership.

President Hichilema said the governments committment to ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services remains unwavering. He said the government has been actively recruiting additional healthcare professionals to bridge the gap between service providers and patients, demonstrating its dedication to enhancing healthcare access and quality across the nation.

During the inauguration ceremony, a resounding commitment to promoting development and inclusivity echoed through the words of the speakers. They emphasized the importance of engaging citizens from both the private and public sectors to work together harmoniously towards achieving the best possible outcomes for the nation.

The leaders present called upon traditional leaders across the country to unite and foster national unity in the pursuit of development. Recognizing the hospital’s origin as an initiative of the local community and cooperating partners, they urged those with the means to contribute to their places of origin and support such vital projects.