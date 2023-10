Zambia on Saturday launched the 2024 Colombia FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a home draw against DR Congo in Lusaka.

Zambia and Congo battled to a 2-2 stalemate in the second round, first leg qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium.

The Young Shepolopolo gave up a lead twice to settle for a goalless draw.

Lydia Shamalima and Mary Mbewe were the scorers for Zambia with Ruth Nyamboki and Gloria Nosa netting for the Congolese.

The second leg is set for Kinshasa on October 15.