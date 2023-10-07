In a recent development in Sesheke, the Subordinate Court has handed down a five-year prison sentence to a foreign national, Edward Mushanana, aged 50, hailing from Botswana. Mr. Mushanana was found guilty of illegally possessing a lion skin weighing 12.7 kilograms.

The arrest occurred when Mr. Mushanana was apprehended along with three others: Kennedy Mbanga, a 33-year-old Namibian national, and two Zambians, George Itwi (57) and Chris Mukena (42). The four individuals were taken into custody in Sesheke as they attempted to sell the lion skin without the requisite certificate of ownership issued by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW).

The charges brought against the group include one count of illegal possession of a prescribed trophy, namely one lion skin. In a court appearance at the Sesheke Subordinate Court, Edward Mushanana pleaded guilty to the charge. Consequently, he received a five-year prison sentence for his involvement in the illegal possession of the lion skin.

On the other hand, the remaining three individuals, Kennedy Mbanga, George Itwi, and Chris Mukena, entered pleas of not guilty. The trial for these defendants is ongoing as the legal proceedings continue.

In a separate incident, tragedy struck in the Eastern Province of Zambia when a 17-year-old boy from Kankomba village, identified as Aaron Nguni, lost his life to a hippopotamus attack on the Luangwa River. Aaron, a pupil at Kanga Community School in Chief Chikwa’s area, was bathing in the river along with his brother when the incident occurred.

Sakabilo Kalemwe, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism, confirmed the heartbreaking incident. The Department of Wildlife swiftly responded to the incident by eliminating the aggressive hippo to ensure the safety of the local community.