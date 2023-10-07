Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri says cities in Zambia are grappling with lack of facilities such as pedestrian walks and cycling tracks to enable walking and cycling easy for citizens.

Mr Phiri said this is why there is an urgent need to improve the road infrastructure to incorporate these facilities.

He said walking and cycling is not only important to facilitate the mobility of people but is critical for creating linkages between settlement and markets for both urban and rural areas.

Mr Phiri stated that despite its health benefits, walking and cycling provides easy mobility, affordable transport and a convenient way of accessing public services.

Mr Phiri was speaking during the official launch of the Walking the Un-walkable publication by Charter Cities Institute.

He added that the government’s goal is to facilitate convenience and safety for pedestrians while reducing demand for travel by motor vehicles.

Mr Phiri said the Ministry will work with other stakeholders in the built environment, including planners, architects, engineers and the private sector to shape the walking experience of pedestrians.

He commended the effort by Charter Cities Institute in bringing to light more urban challenges and making recommendations for better cities.

And Charter Cities Institute Africa Lead Mwanda Phiri said Walking the Un-Walkable in urban October is a month dedicated to raising awareness, promoting participation, generating knowledge and engaging the community in creating and promoting a better urban future.

Ms Phiri said that pedestrians account for 60 percent of road traffic accidents which emphasizes the need for better infrastructure.

“The publication we present today on walking the Un-Walkable is far more than a compilation of data, it is a key step towards enhancing pedestrian experiences in Lusaka.”] She stated that this initiative aligns with her intuition’s objective of building inclusive cities that are well planned, financed, built and effectively governed.

“Our work focuses on providing Technical Assistance to new city projects, advising and convening key stakeholders and influencing the global agenda through research, engagements, and strategic partnerships,” said Ms Phiri.