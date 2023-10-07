Nkana remained stuck at the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table following a 2-1 away loss at Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

This was Nkana’s fifth loss in seven matches played so far in the season.

Mighty led just after seven minutes when Tresor Ilunga opened the scoring at Shinde Stadium.

Nkana skipper Harrison Chisala gave his side some hopes after equalizing via a 28th minute penalty.

However, Owen Mwamba had the final say on the match with a 40th minute winner.

The win pushes Mighty into fifth place on 11 points as Nkana remained on two points.

Meanwhile, Zesco United edged Green Buffaloes 1-0 at home in Ndola to stay at the top of the table.

Veteran forward John Ching’andu scored the winner at the Trade Fair Grounds just minutes before the break.

Zesco tops the table with 14 points in seven matches.

Buffaloes are in the bottom four of the league with five points in six games.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 7

07-10-2023

Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 Nkana

Zesco United 1-0 Green Buffaloes

Prison Leopards 1-2 Red Arrows

Trident 0-1 FC Muza

08-10-2023

Power Dynamos Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Green Eagles Vs Forest Rangers

NAPSA Stars Vs Mutondo Stars

Nkwazi Vs ZANACO