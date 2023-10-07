President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect appointed Peter Mumba as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy pursuant to article 184 (1) of the constitution of Zambia.

The President has since transferred the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy Himba Cheelo to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in the same capacity.

The Head of State has also in exercise of the powers vested in him transferred the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Isabelle Lemba to Cabinet office.

This was contained in a press release issued to ZANIS by State House Chief Communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka.