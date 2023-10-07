Three prominent mining entities, ZCCM-IH Investment Holdings, Zambia Gold Company, and KASENSELI Gold Mine, have taken legal action to request a stay of a recent High Court Order in a dispute over the small-scale mining license of KASENSELI Gold Limited. These companies have also sought leave to appeal against the High Court’s decision in this ongoing legal battle.

The High Court Order in question was issued by Justice Edward Musona of the Lusaka High Court. Justice Musona ruled that PCB Mining Limited had successfully established its claim beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the issuance of the order.

The core of the dispute revolves around allegations that ZCCM-IH, Zambia Gold Company, and KASENSELI Gold Mine had violated the terms of a Memorandum of Agreement made in 2020, which mandated them to surrender the small-scale mining license to PCB Mining Limited.

In light of the High Court’s ruling, the aforementioned companies have taken legal action by applying for a stay of the judgment. A “stay” in this context refers to a temporary suspension of the court’s decision, effectively allowing the status quo to be maintained while legal proceedings continue.

In addition to seeking a stay, the companies have also applied for leave to appeal the High Court’s decision to the Court of Appeal. This legal maneuver is part of their ongoing effort to challenge the ruling and assert their position in the complex legal dispute.