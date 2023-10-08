The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), in collaboration with Development Aid from People to People (DAPP), has announced a significant commitment to work alongside the Zambia Defence Force in enhancing HIV/AIDS programs. This collaborative effort marks a crucial step forward in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

Major General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, the Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, expressed the Zambia Army’s appreciation for this partnership and its dedication to combating HIV/AIDS. He commended the US Department of Diseases for awarding CIDRZ the partnership with DAPP to support the Defence Force in implementing HIV programs.

Maj Gen Zyeele conveyed his sentiments during a meeting on Friday when a delegation from CIDRZ and DAPP paid a visit to Army headquarters in Lusaka. He underscored that CIDRZ has been an active partner of the government, working closely with the Ministry of Health and other ministries.

The Deputy Army Commander emphasized that the Zambia Army places a high priority on the well-being of its personnel. He expressed optimism that the two organizations, CIDRZ and DAPP, will collaborate effectively with the Defence Force to enhance the HIV/AIDS program’s effectiveness and impact.

CIDRZ’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Qua-Enoo, highlighted the organization’s reputation as a trusted partner known for producing reliable and well-documented research. These research findings have led to the development of viable projects and interventions, aligning with the country’s healthcare objectives. Qua-Enoo emphasized CIDRZ’s commitment to ongoing engagement and collaboration with various stakeholders.

Additionally, CIDRZ Project Director, Dr. Mwangelwa Mubiana, explained that CIDRZ and DAPP, in partnership with the Zambia Defence Force, will provide essential support, including technical expertise, supply chain management, and strategic information. The focus will be on improving the quality of care and human resources within HIV/AIDS programs.

The meeting also saw the presence of heads of various branches from Army headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Kenion representing the US Embassy, DAPP Managing Director Elise Seorensem, and other key stakeholders.