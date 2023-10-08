An international team of election observers, led by Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba, has arrived in Monrovia to undertake the crucial task of observing Liberia’s Presidential and Senatorial elections, scheduled for October 10th. The observers are part of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) Observer Mission and have been nominated to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

In a statement, Dr. Mumba acknowledged Liberia’s history of resilience, marked by a challenging past that includes a devastating civil war resulting in the loss of over 200,000 lives. Despite these hardships, the Liberian people have shown remarkable strength and determination, striving for a future marked by peace and prosperity.

“We are humbled to have been nominated to lead the EISA Observer Mission as Head of Mission,” Dr. Mumba stated, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the democratic process in Liberia. He expressed hope and prayer that the upcoming election will provide an opportunity for the Liberian people to freely exercise their democratic right to vote. Dr. Mumba emphasized the critical importance of a free, fair, and credible election as a fundamental component of achieving sustainable peace in the nation.

As part of their mission, the EISA Observer Team engaged in consultation and collaboration with various stakeholders in Liberia. One such interaction took place with the African Union Observer Mission, led by Her Excellency Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former Deputy President of South Africa. These engagements enable the exchange of information and experiences among different observer missions, enhancing the credibility of the election monitoring process.

Additionally, the EISA team met with the Inspector General of Police of the Liberian Police Force and his security team. The police authorities assured the observers of comprehensive security plans in place to ensure a safe environment for the election, which is vital for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Continuing their consultation with key stakeholders, the EISA team also had the privilege of meeting and interacting with the youthful Secretary-General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) party, who also serves as the Mayor of Monrovia.

The presence of international observer missions underscores the global commitment to safeguarding democracy and ensuring that the will of the Liberian people is respected in these pivotal elections.