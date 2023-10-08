In a momentous occasion , President Hakainde Hichilema along with his counterparts President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, participated in the inauguration of the upgraded and expanded Port of Nacala. This historic event also saw the signing of the Nacala Corridor Development Agreements, marking a significant step towards regional development and cooperation.

The collaborative effort of Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique underscores the commitment of the tripartite countries to a common goal of development and increased regional connectivity. The development of the Nacala Port and corridor is particularly significant for land-linked Zambia, as it provides alternative and shorter routes to sea ports for imports and exports, ultimately boosting trade volume.

In his address, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of further collaboration in the development of missing railway links along the Nacala corridor. This comprehensive approach to transportation options aims to enhance regional connectivity and facilitate smoother trade.



The Nacala Port inauguration and the signing of the tripartite agreements are part of President Hichilema’s broader economic diplomacy efforts to open up Zambia for increased investment. The government aims to leverage Zambia’s strategic geographic position to become a truly land-linked country and boost trade volumes by developing crucial transport corridors.

The event marked the third international gateway in which President Hichilema has participated this year, following the opening of the Lobito Corridor in Angola in July and the Zambia-DRC gateway last week. The commitment to regional collaboration and development remains a cornerstone of Zambia’s vision for the future.

