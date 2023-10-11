In a move aimed at addressing the growing concerns over fuel pricing in Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema officially swore in Mr. Peter Mumba as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy. The inauguration ceremony took place on the 9th October, signifying the government’s commitment to finding a solution to the economic impact of fuel on the nation’s citizens.

President Hichilema, who presided over the ceremony, reiterated his administration’s unwavering dedication to alleviating the economic burden that fluctuating fuel prices have placed on Zambian citizens. Mr. Mumba’s appointment is seen as a critical step in achieving this objective.

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony, President Hichilema highlighted the pressing need for a more predictable fuel pricing mechanism that would minimize the economic impact on ordinary Zambians. He stated, “We have among other things, asked Mr. Mumba to devise a fuel pricing mechanism that will be predictable and minimize the economic impact on our citizens. We are extremely concerned with the economic impact of fuel on our citizens and we are working round the clock to resolve this issue.”

Mr. Peter Mumba, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the energy sector, was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy. His extensive background and expertise are expected to play a pivotal role in devising a pricing mechanism that caters to the needs of Zambian citizens and the nation’s economy.

President Hichilema expressed his confidence in Mr. Mumba’s ability to tackle this challenging task, saying, “Congratulations to Mr. Mumba once more. It’s time to work for our fellow citizens.” He further urged the new Permanent Secretary to work diligently and in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to address this issue as a matter of national priority.