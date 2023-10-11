In a move aimed at addressing the growing concerns over fuel pricing in Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema officially swore in Mr. Peter Mumba as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy. The inauguration ceremony took place on the 9th October, signifying the government’s commitment to finding a solution to the economic impact of fuel on the nation’s citizens.
President Hichilema, who presided over the ceremony, reiterated his administration’s unwavering dedication to alleviating the economic burden that fluctuating fuel prices have placed on Zambian citizens. Mr. Mumba’s appointment is seen as a critical step in achieving this objective.
In his address at the swearing-in ceremony, President Hichilema highlighted the pressing need for a more predictable fuel pricing mechanism that would minimize the economic impact on ordinary Zambians. He stated, “We have among other things, asked Mr. Mumba to devise a fuel pricing mechanism that will be predictable and minimize the economic impact on our citizens. We are extremely concerned with the economic impact of fuel on our citizens and we are working round the clock to resolve this issue.”
Mr. Peter Mumba, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the energy sector, was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy. His extensive background and expertise are expected to play a pivotal role in devising a pricing mechanism that caters to the needs of Zambian citizens and the nation’s economy.
President Hichilema expressed his confidence in Mr. Mumba’s ability to tackle this challenging task, saying, “Congratulations to Mr. Mumba once more. It’s time to work for our fellow citizens.” He further urged the new Permanent Secretary to work diligently and in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to address this issue as a matter of national priority.
So Mumba has got the witchcraft to reduce the oil price? This is throwing the minister of incharge under the bus. These matters I am sure are discussed in cabinet…. but?
Are you not seeing tribe in this appointment ????
I am surprised
Who cares about tribe? In case you think Mumba is either Bemba or Ngoni you are wrong. This man is a relative to Levy Mwanawasa…. just know before you start celebration that a Bemba has been appointed.
HH wants to hide his shame behind the PS. He’s responsible for the haphazard management of this sector. He’s a slow learner because it has taken him over 2yrs to realize that his formula isn’t working. We have told him several times on this forum and others that the monthly fuel price adjustments aren’t sustainable. Next he must reopen Indeni as that will enable government to procure feedstock to last several months and that’s what will stabilize the prices for longer periods. What we want is stability in the economy as that will help all players to plan
Deja Vu
October 11, 2023 At 7:49 am
“Who cares about tribe?…”
That’s why I call you a lier………
Everyone here knows you see tribe in everything………
You are a tribal supremacists who thinks zambia belongs to one tribe…..
Try again in 2031……..
#Spaka…why don’t you address yourself to sensible things. Yes I am a proud man from Luapula. Why should I care about tribe when I know I can’t change your mentality about Bemba speaking people.
Mmmmmm….. He looks to be the true Energy PS… Full of Energy !!!
I seriously think HH has some mental issues…HH is not normal he needs Psychiatric evaluation…HH is demented just looking at his appointments
Are they tribal again…….?
Naughty boy HH
This backtracking is clear testimony of failure. They stonewalled government changes in fuel procurement system since 2021, because they thought subsidies were the only demons to cast out. Their flawed economic MISmanagement has backfired. Their ego won’t make them admit failure except that Peter Mumba should be used as human shield to save face of incompetence.
HH is wasting time with these appointments. He just need to find that piece of paper he wrote on how he was going to reduce fuel prices. He finds that piece of paper and everything will be fine. If this was not a failing Ministry, HH would have a appointed and Tonga. He is throwing Mumba to that end so that he has someone to blame for his failures. Mealie Meal prices are still waiting Mr Hichilema.
A new PS according to HH is panacea to these ailing ministries. Energy manager, ERB, has already been humiliated. One wonders what their next months fuel cost announcement will be. Is FRA different from ERB? Is Hon. Mutolo any better than Hon. Kapala? Should Green Mbozi be replaced too? Some decisions are like going to sea rescue using a banana boat in vessel tossing violent waters. Instead of targeting ministers, he goes for civil servants without touching
faulty elephants in the room.
This man mwe bantu sure……He seems to be full of Energy.
The assumption that Mumba is Bemba is flawed. There are Mumba’s in Southern province! I know so because am married to one!!!
True and dimwit Spaka thinks that the cabinet has been tribally balanced
Otherwise tribe here is immaterial. The question is why go the museum to resurrect Dr David Livingstone to explore our fuel supply route?
There is no way that anyone will convince Uncle Spider that the President did not know that his monthly fuel reviews were detested by everyone apart from OMC.
Also, there is no way that the monthly reviews did not come from him personally in the same way he instructed ministry of agriculture to raise floor price and allow export to DRC.
As a spider, I can attest that some opposition was aired to him but he neglected to listen.
This then explains why none of those ministers were fired since they followed instructions.
Be humble, listen to advice from Sean Tembo who argued for using the fuel stabilization fund that was started under Levy.
Lastly, the president would score if he said he made a mistake rther than seemingly shifting the blame on previous PS in the ministry.
He will throw everybody under the bus… if the Vedanta thing flops Kabuswe will find himself under Powertools.
This one in terms of the “bumbwete or chilufumo” she is even overtaking GBM! For sure, it needs a lot of energy to steer that size of body mass around, maybe he can share his reserves with the nation.