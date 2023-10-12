Public Private Partnerships Prove Effective in Easing Pressure on National Treasury

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his satisfaction with the government’s commitment to rehabilitating roads and other critical infrastructure projects across the country, despite facing fiscal constraints. The President lauded the use of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, which has effectively contributed to these developments while relieving the burden on the national treasury.

In a statement released today, President Hichilema acknowledged the importance of these infrastructure projects in improving the country’s overall infrastructure and fostering economic growth. He emphasized the significance of involving the private sector through the PPP model, which has not only ensured the progress of these projects but also substantially reduced the financial pressure on the national treasury.

“We are glad to note that despite the tight fiscal space in our budget, your government is undertaking rehabilitation roads and other infrastructure projects across the country,” President Hichilema stated. “The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model we have adopted is equally yielding desired results. This has also reduced pressure on the national treasury as these projects are being financed by the private sector.”

President Hichilema went on to encourage local companies to actively participate in the bidding process for the infrastructure projects currently underway. He believes that this will lead to the creation of a significant number of jobs during the construction phases, benefitting various regions throughout the country.

“We encourage local companies to bid for some of these projects being undertaken. We believe there will be a sizeable number of jobs that will be created during the construction periods in different parts of the country,” the President stated.

One of President Hichilema’s key messages was a plea for quality workmanship in these projects, ensuring that they will withstand the test of time. He expressed disappointment over the recent instances of poorly executed projects that resulted in dilapidated roads and infrastructure, all at a high cost to the nation.

“Our call to those undertaking these projects is to prioritize quality works that will last for a long time. It is disappointing that some of the dilapidated roads and other infrastructure around the country were recently done at a very high cost,” President Hichilema concluded.