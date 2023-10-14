The generation of electricity has drastically reduced at Lunzua Hydro Power Station in Mpulungu District of Northern Province from 14.8 Megawatts to 3 Megawatts.

Speaking during a stakeholder’s engagement held in Mpulungu, Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao said the government is concerned with the current situation at the power plant.

Mr Mbao noted that there is an urgent need to address the situation.

He said that the drastic reduction of power generation is worrying as it has affected various sectors of the economy in the region.

The Provincial Minister said it is unfortunate that despite the area being endowed with massive water bodies, the situation has persisted from the time the power plant was commissioned in 2015.

Mr Mbao has since called on Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO Limited) to find a lasting solution to the problem.

And ZESCO Limited Deputy Director for Power Generation, Royd Chijikwa attributed the reduction in power generation to the low flow of water from the Lunzua stream.

Mr Chijikwa noted that the power station cannot operate at full capacity as a result of the low water levels

He added that during this period of the year, a number of power plants in the country reduce generation of power due to low water levels.

Mr Chijikwa was however quick to disclose that the power utility company is doing everything possible to improve the generation capacity at Lunzua Hydro Power Station.

He added that the power utility company will also take advantage of various streams in the area to rectify the situation.

Speaking earlier, Water Resources and Management Authority –WARMA Catchment Manager, Mwiza Muzumara said the adverse effects of climate change has contributed to reduced water levels across the region.

Engineer Muzumara has since called on various stakeholders to get involved in the fight against climate change to heighten mitigation.