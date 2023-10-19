President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the pivotal role of the church in fostering unity and peace in Zambia during the National Day of Prayer and Fasting. The event held at the Lusaka Showgrounds was graced by Vice President Mutale Nalumango on behalf of President Hichilema, brought together scores of Zambians to commemorate this annual observance.

President Hichilema, in a speech read by Vice President Nalumango, lauded the church’s influence as the moral compass of society, urging it to continue guiding and uniting the nation. He highlighted that peace and unity are indispensable for national development, calling on all Zambians to work together diligently for the progress of the country.

The National Day of Prayer and Fasting Organizing Committee Chairperson, Esther Jani, echoed these sentiments and urged unity as the key to Zambia’s development. She emphasized that the Christian faith encourages success through unity.

This year’s event centered on the theme, “Building Zambia for Greater Development through Prayer, Unity, and Hard Work.” It aimed to unite the nation, emphasizing the importance of faith and collaboration in fostering progress. Notable attendees included former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu, Acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF) Given Lubinda, Honorable Rev. Godfridah Sumaili, and many more prominent figures.

The National Day of Prayer and Fasting serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and faith, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to its development and prosperity. As the nation joins together in prayer and reflection, the hope is to inspire positive change and progress on various fronts.