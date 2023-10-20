This morning, President Hakainde Hichilema received a courtesy call from Helaina Matza, the U.S Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI). Ms. Matza was accompanied by the American Ambassador, Michael Gonzales, for a strategic discussion that focused on the significant developments related to the Lobito Corridor and the Zambia-Lobito Greenfield Railway.

The Lobito Corridor and the Zambia-Lobito Greenfield Railway project serve as critical infrastructural elements, facilitating connectivity between Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and global markets through Angola. This strategic corridor has the potential to be a game-changer, enhancing regional connectivity, trade facilitation, and ultimately benefiting the citizens of the region. The anticipated results of this ambitious infrastructure development include improved logistics, increased export opportunities, and smoother mobility for people within the region.

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to Ms. Matza for delivering a special message from U.S. President Joe Biden. The message underlined the commitment of the United States to bolstering the ongoing investments led by the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. The President also extended his well wishes to Ms. Matza as she embarks on her visit to the region, highlighting the importance of her work in advancing these vital initiatives.

The meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema, Helaina Matza, and Ambassador Michael Gonzales underscores the collaborative efforts and partnerships that aim to drive progress and development in Zambia and the surrounding regions. These discussions pave the way for further transformative investments.