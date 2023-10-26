Zambian police have taken opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President, Sean Tembo, into custody on charges related to hate speech. Mr. Tembo is accused of posting inflammatory remarks on his Facebook page under the name “SEAN E. TEMBO.”
The arrest was made following Mr. Tembo’s failure to respond to a police call-out issued on October 23, according to Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale. The police reportedly attempted to contact Mr. Tembo’s legal representation but received no response, despite assurances that he would cooperate with law enforcement.
In their efforts to detain the opposition leader, police visited Mr. Tembo’s residence in the Ngwerere area yester morning. Mr. Tembo allegedly locked himself inside, prompting the officers to take action to gain entry and make the arrest.
In a separate incident, former Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale, who also serves as the Patriotic Front Copperbelt Province Chairperson, has been arrested in connection with seditious practices. Mr. Mwale is accused of posting an audio message on various social media platforms, instructing millers in the country to cease production of mealie meal for 30 days as a means to incite a revolt against the government.
This arrest of prominent figures has drawn mixed reactions, with some expressing concern about the state of human rights and justice in Zambia. Fred M’membe, in a statement, decried the alleged torture and mistreatment of Sean Tembo upon his arrest, stating that such actions should not be tolerated. Calls for justice and accountability have resonated in the wake of these developments.
Sean usually uses very unpalatable language on his page if he is the one who truly posts that stuff, and he needs to change. To be a leader one needs to have a measured temperament, so far out of all the opposition leaders it is only Chishala Kateka and Andyford Banda who have the right leadership temperament. Police also, no need to break his house to effect an arrest, just get a bench warrant if he does not respond to a call out. You make his earth small
Waiting for his day in court when the whole story will be told.
Sean said. Bally gets a few mealie bags from ZNS and sells it at ShopRite. He thinks he’s solved the problem. Where is hate here?
“Hate speech” is no more than a guise for muzzling freedom of speech.
We never heard of hate speech in Zambia’s over 50 years of independence….Until UPND took office. They realized they needed something to attack freedom of speech with
. They realised they were weaponless by doing away with Presidential defamation. So they replaced it with Hate Speech. Its now the preferred charge for opposition leaders and vocal journalists
“Peulu nama Klapusi” you may have never heard “hate speech” because you are one of them. Ask them why the arrest HH 15 times, and wanted to assassinate him if they won. All he ever did was talk, and that was more than enough for them. HH has given all of you characters more freedom than you have given anyone else. The problem is that you go past the limits of freedom of speech and start breaking laws that you yourselves put in place, to harass people like HH. I do not feel sorry for any of you
@Nega Nega can you read what you have posted? Nothing makes any sense at all. “never heard “hate speech” because Iam one of them” what hullabaloo is that? What did the arrest of HH have to do with Hate Speech? HH has given us freedom? What nonsense! We dont owe anyone for any of our freedoms. We fight on our own. Right now if HH understood freedom of speech he would have let government stop controlling ZNBC. But we will continue the struggle whether HH or any other dictator is in office.
I blame those who keep getting entertained by this clown.Can Sean Tembo become President and begin to rub shoulders with Joe Biden, XI Ping, Macron,Putin or even Trump.On that day,Zambia would become a laughingstock again .Journalists must be serious with people they bring into limelight.We have heavy load to carry, already
Dennis Liwewe commentates on the game at Independence Stadium:
And here comes Kenneth Kaunda fara far away from here. He is making great use of Presidential defamation to defend his goal post! As he passes the ball to Chiluba who passes it on to Levy Mwanawasa. Mwanawasa to Rupiah Banda. Banda ignores Presidential defamation and tries to dribble past Michael Sata who grabs the ball but loses it to Guy Scott.
Scott is about to pass it on to Miles Sampa but gets tripped by Chagwa Lunguuuu!
Its nearly an own goal! But Hakainde Hichilema, a long time player-coach and captain of the opposition has snatched the ball. Yes he kicks it out and he is asking the referee for a substitution! He is responding to the crowd who are asking for the removal of Presidential Defamation! Presidential Defamation has been taken off! He is replaced by…… Hate Speech!
Sean deserves what he got, cop shops summons you and you go into hiding thinking you are clever? He knew what he was doing and has himself to blame for his arrest. He has all the opportunity to engage himself in an orderly politics than behaving like a lunatic. Instead of engaging his followers with real issues that can make us all vote for him, he constantly gets petty and issues frivolous statements. Tabakakule ba Sean Tembo.
watching on TV seen how the odeal was done leaves alot of questions if we are in a police state or police force.
Zambia and Botswana signed an extradition treaty on 4 July 2022 which allows Zambia to hand this Sean Tembo fellow to Botswana upon request. I think Zambia should cough him up to Botswana immediately, and ask Botswana to submit the request after.
So should have HH suffered for tempering with the presidential motorcade….? The arrest of this gentleman was not called… that’s what I thought… but looking at your comments, I think it’s was okay and should have been kept there.