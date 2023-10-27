Government through the Ministry of Information and Media has started negotiations of a better deal to resume the halted digital migration phases two and three.

Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa who is in China, held talks with StarTimes Chairperson, Xinxing Pang on the possibilities of resuming the project to complete the remaining 10 percent.

Mr Mweetwa says the government wants a win-win situation on the project considering that works that include construction of eight provincial television studios, transmission sites as well as building of the National Operation Centre was already at 90 percent.

He, however, said one of the reasons that led to the suspension of the project was escalation of prices stating that a better deal will suffice.

Meanwhile, StarTimes Chairperson, Xinxing Pang said a more conducive arrangement will be offered to the Zambian government.

Mr Pang said the company will consider squatting the repayment of the outstanding balances of 590,000 United States dollars for phase one and the 12.5 million dollars for phase two and three.

He said the company is willing to complete the project within 13 months once all formalities are done.

The minister is accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, ZNBC as well as the Planning Department under his Ministry.