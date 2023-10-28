The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has officially installed Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika as the Senior Chief for Naliele palace, located in Kaoma District. The installation ceremony took place yesterday at Litunga’s winter palace, the Mboo kuta, situated in Limulunga District of Western Province.

Following the installation, Ngambela Mukela Manyando, a prominent figure in the BRE, expressed the strategic significance of Senior Chief Lewanika’s chiefdom. The newly appointed Senior Chief’s territory encompasses three districts, namely Nkenyema, Kaoma, and Luampa.

The installation of Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, who is 75 years old, comes after the passing of his predecessor, Senior Chief Isiteketo Amukena, in November of the previous year. This event marks an important tradition within the Barotse Royal Establishment and signifies the continuity of leadership within the region.