In an effort to promote family unity and marital bonds among public service employees, the Acting Secretary to Cabinet, Dr. Oliver Kalabo, recently addressed the media to provide key updates on the reunification of married couples who had been separated due to work-related transfers within the Public Service, Judiciary, and Local Government Services. The briefing highlighted several significant developments in this regard:

Presidential Directive (December 2021)

In December 2021, a crucial presidential directive was issued, underscoring the importance of preserving the unity of married couples who serve within the public service, judiciary, and local government services. The directive explicitly stated that married couples should not be separated due to transfers.

Cabinet Office Circular No. 5391 (January 11, 2022)

To reinforce and disseminate the presidential directive, Cabinet Office issued Circular No. 5391 on January 11, 2022. This circular was intended to raise awareness and bring the directive to the attention of public servants working in ministries, provinces, and spending agencies.

Progress on Application Processing

Since the pronouncement of the directive, the Government has received a total of 5,672 applications from employees within the specified sectors seeking reunification with their spouses. As of September 30, 2023, the Government has successfully processed 1,427 of these requests, representing a commendable 25% application processing rate. To provide a comprehensive overview, here’s a breakdown of the progress within various sectors:

Line Ministries: 17% processed.

Teaching Service Commission: 25% processed.

Provincial Administration: 31% processed.

Police Service Commission: 92% processed.

Other Spending Agencies: 17% processed.

Judiciary: 5% processed.

Local Government Service: 24% processed.

Correctional Service: 100% processed.

Challenges Encountered

Several challenges have been encountered throughout this process, including the scarcity of available positions in rural areas, incomplete information within applications, and requests for swaps from urban to rural areas.

Swapping of Positions

Government encourages employees to maintain their initial choices regarding work location, emphasizing that swapping positions between urban and rural areas can be complex due to constraints such as position availability and promotion opportunities.

Discouragement of Cohabiting

To promote authenticity in applications and transfers, cohabiting solely for the purpose of transferring to urban areas is strongly discouraged. Disciplinary measures have been put in place to deter such behavior.

Importance of Genuineness

Government urges employees to prioritize genuineness and contentment in their service locations, discouraging any form of manipulation for the sake of transfer.

Commitment to Reunification

Commissions, ministries, provinces, and spending agencies remain unwavering in their commitment to reuniting married couples whenever positions align.

Continual Process

The reunification of couples is an ongoing process, guided by Government instructions and regulations.

Exercise Patience

Married couples who have submitted applications are encouraged to exercise patience as the process may require time, taking into consideration position availability. Moreover, they should contemplate the possibility of their spouse being placed in a different location.

Prioritization of Reunified Couples

To underscore the significance of family unity, positions for reunified couples are being prioritized in recruitment exercises.

Adherence to Circular on Government Office Instructions

All offices are urged to adhere to the provisions outlined in the Circular on Government Office Instructions, particularly Part 1, Paragraph 15, which emphasizes the reunification of married couples.

The Government extends its appreciation for employees’ dedication to serving where they are needed. Efforts to reunify couples will persist as the Government strives for fairness and adherence to established guidelines. Patience and authenticity in service are key values during this process, and the Government is fully committed to upholding these principles.