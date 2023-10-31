Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has charged that the people of Zambia never go backwards.

Sixth President Edgar Lungu has returned to active politics with the aim of preserving the Patriotic Front from extinction.

Mr. Lungu left active politics after losing the 2021 presidential race to President Hakainde Hichilema.

During a community engagement in Ndola Central Constituency, Mr. Tayali declared that individuals cheating themselves that they would bounce back to power won’t succeed.

“People of Zambia do not go backwards. When Dr Kaunda left office, Dr Chiluba came into office. Followed by Mr. Mwanawasa then we had Mr. Rupiah Banda and Mr. Sata, have we ever gone backwards? Don’t cheat yourself so that you will bounce back. When I am on the seat I can’t allow you to displace me,” Mr. Tayali remarked.

He further assured that the UPND Government won’t fail the people of Zambia.

Mr. Tayali recently visited his constituency to commission CDF funded Twapia Market after checking on the water project that has seen over 300 households connected to the water network in Mapalo and Nkwazi areas.

In a vibrant and colorful ceremony, Hon. Museba Frank Tayali ,fulfilled his promise to the people of Twapia by officially handing over the newly refurbished Old Market. The market was constructed using Constituency Development Fund(CDF) for 2022.