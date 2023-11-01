President Hakainde Hichilema has called on all Zambians to draw inspiration from the life and achievements of the late former Speaker of the National Assembly, Amusa Mwanamwambwa. In a moving tribute, President Hichilema lauded Mr. Mwanamwambwa’s distinguished service to the country, which spanned from his early days as a cabinet minister to his tenure as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The President conveyed his heartfelt message during the official funeral service for Mr. Mwanamwambwa at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka. Due to his official duties, President Hichilema’s speech was delivered by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, who stood in his place to honor the late Speaker.

President Hichilema remarked that Amusa Mwanamwambwa had achieved the pinnacle of public service during his tenure as the Speaker of the National Assembly, particularly under the leadership of President Frederick Chiluba. The President highlighted Mr. Mwanamwambwa’s incredible journey, noting that he had risen from humble beginnings as a journalist to occupy the esteemed position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

The government, President Hichilema stated, salutes Mr. Mwanamwambwa for his contributions, such as the establishment of parliamentary offices in every constituency to facilitate citizens’ access to their Members of Parliament. Additionally, he acknowledged Mr. Mwanamwambwa’s initiative in launching Parliament TV and Radio to connect the Parliament with the people. His efforts also extended to the establishment and equipping of a media center, which enabled the media to have direct access to parliamentary proceedings.

Nelly Mutti, the current Speaker of the National Assembly, paid her respects during a valedictory service at Parliament Buildings. She emphasized the pivotal role that Mr. Mwanamwambwa played in bringing Parliament closer to the people with honor and dignity. His counsel and guidance will forever be remembered by those who worked alongside him.

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango also paid tribute to the late Mr. Mwanamwambwa, describing his life as one that had a positive impact on many, particularly those who were fortunate enough to know him closely.

Mr. Mavin Mwanamwambwa, a retired judge and the late Speaker’s brother, shared insights into his brother’s remarkable political career. Mr. Mavin Mwanamwambwa outlined his sibling’s early involvement in politics, dating back to 1961 when he was a member of the Youth Brigade under the United National Independence Party (UNIP) while still at Munali Secondary School. He later joined the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) as a Committee Member on October 31, 1991, and was elected as a Member of Parliament for the Liuwa Parliamentary Constituency on an MMD ticket.

Amusa Mwanamwambwa’s political journey included serving as Deputy Minister of Tourism in 1993, followed by appointments as Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development in 1994, Minister of Legal Affairs in 1995, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services in 1996, and Minister of Tourism in the same year. He later took on the role of Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries. In November 1998, he resigned from his Cabinet Portfolio and Parliamentary seat shortly before his election as Speaker, a position he held until 2011.

Amusa Mwanamwambwa, who was 83 years old at the time of his passing on October 21, 2023, was married to Catherine Nwadinafor Mwanamwambwa and had three daughters. His life and contributions to Zambia will be remembered as a source of inspiration and a call to service for all Zambians. President Hichilema’s words echoed the sentiment that Amusa Mwanamwambwa’s legacy will continue to shine as a beacon of dedication and integrity for the nation.