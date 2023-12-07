President Hichilema launched the 2023-2024 planting season in Nyimba District, located within Chief Ndake’s Chiefdom in Eastern Province, Zambia. President Hakainde Hichilema reiterated the commitment of the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to elevate agriculture as Zambia’s leading sector.

“Our UPND government remains determined to turn agriculture into Zambia’s number one sector,” affirmed President Hichilema during the launch. The occasion not only signifies the commencement of the planting season but also emphasizes the government’s strategic focus on agricultural development.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by climate change, President Hichilema highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to formulate effective strategies for promoting irrigation agriculture on both small and large scales. Recognizing the significance of this sector to the nation’s economy, the government aims to enhance resilience against climatic uncertainties.

In a bid to ensure widespread access to farming inputs, particularly for citizens in the public sector, the government has entered into partnerships with banks. These collaborations seek to facilitate the availability of financial resources for individuals engaged in agricultural activities.

“To produce enough for household and national food security, we must push up productivity,” emphasized President Hichilema. The government has also taken steps to secure markets for agricultural products, ensuring that in the event of surplus production, exports can contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The President called upon all citizens to actively participate in utilizing every acre of land to increase yield per acre. This collective effort, he stressed, is integral to achieving the government’s vision of transforming Zambia into a regional and continental bread basket.

President Hichilema encouraged a business-oriented approach to farming, he urged the nation to collectively embrace the agricultural sector as a cornerstone of economic prosperity.

President Hakainde Hichilema, during his visit to Nyimba , held a significant meeting with traditional leaders from Eastern Province, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for agricultural development. Acknowledging the crucial role of agriculture in the province’s economy, President Hichilema underscored the need for increased food production to ensure regional and national food security.

“It was good to note that the chiefs stand ready to support us, work with us, and ensure that more food is produced in their Chiefdoms to ensure food security,” stated President Hichilema. Eastern Province, with its agricultural significance, plays a pivotal role in the government’s vision to position agriculture as a key sector in Zambia.

The President expressed gratitude to the traditional leaders, referring to them as partners in service to the people of Zambia. He conveyed optimism about working collaboratively to enhance and secure the livelihoods of citizens in the region.

President Hichilema has since returned to Lusaka after a fruitful working visit to Eastern Province.